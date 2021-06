Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, June 8, finale of New Amsterdam. Finally. That’s what many New Amsterdam fans — Ryan Eggold included — are feeling following the season 3 finale, during which Max finally kissed Helen (Freema Agyeman). While fans didn’t see much, thanks to her apartment door briskly closing behind them, the actors gave Us Weekly a bit of insight into how they were feeling after that kiss — and what’s next.