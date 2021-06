WILLMAR — There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region Sunday. Stearns County had 27 new cases, Kandiyohi County had 11 and Meeker County had seven new cases. Redwood, Renville, Swift counties each had two new cases and Chippewa, Pope and Yellow Medicine counties each had one new case. Big Stone and Lac qui Parle counties reported no new cases.