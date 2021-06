ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia's Davis Thompson has been chosen as a First-Team All-American, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Thompson earned First-Team All-America honors for the second straight year. He is the fourth Bulldog (Chip Beck, 1977-78; Chris Kirk, 2006-07; and Lee McCoy 20-15-16) to be recognized on the First Team twice. Thompson also was an Honorable Mention pick in 2019.