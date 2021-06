The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded when they face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in a crucial Game 5 of their 2021 NBA Playoff series. Both James Harden and Kyrie Irving will be unavailable for the Nets this evening, with Harden still nursing a hamstring injury suffered almost immediately following the series’ opening tip-off, while Irving recently went down in Game 4 with an ankle sprain and is set to miss at least one contest. Each is officially listed as out on the team’s injury report for Game 5.