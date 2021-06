New York Knicks guard and former Kentucky Wildcat Immanuel Quickley was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team on Thursday night. Quickley played a significant role off the bench for the Knicks this season, providing instant offense on efficient shooting. With the first and third overall picks from the 2020 draft (Anthony Edwards/LaMelo Ball) being selected to the first team, Quickley was in pretty good company being recognized for second team honors.