Here Are The Most Dramatic Drag Race Feuds In Herstory... So Far

There's really no better way to start drama than putting a bunch of drag queens in a room together and telling them only one will get a crown. While RuPaul's Drag Race has given fans countless next-level looks to gag over and a treasure trove of hilarious memes for any possible situation, some of the most memorable moments in the franchise's history are the brutal reads, the gasp-inducing shade, and all-out fights among the queens. If you're itching to relive all the most chaotic moments, just look back at the most dramatic Drag Race feuds in herstory and get your shady life.