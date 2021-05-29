Cancel
Modesto, CA

A multi-vehicle accident claims life of a man on Highway 132 (Modesto, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

A multi-vehicle accident claims life of a man on Highway 132 (Modesto, CA)

On Thursday, a man lost his life and two people sustained injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 132.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. near Texas Road, in which two semi-trucks and a sedan were involved. As per reports, a man, a woman and a 3-year-old girl were inside the sedan when the crash happened.

The force of the collision threw the man and the woman out of their vehicle as they were not wearing seatbelt, killing the man at the scene. On arrival, responders found the 3-year-old girl who was not properly restrained in a child safety seat of the sedan.

Emergency responders immediately took the child and the woman to the hospital. According to officers, the sedan driver attempted to pass traffic and went into the opposite lane which prompted an oncoming big rig to swerve to the right avoiding the sedan. The sedan then struck the rear axle of the big rig and it spun until it was hit by another big rig.

The wreck is under active investigation.

May 29, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

