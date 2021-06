FRISCO, Texas — Golf architect Beau Welling certainly has an impressive resumé — creating Bluejack National outside Houston and guiding a massive rehaul at Quinta do Lago North Course in Portugal are among a growing list of notable works — but when he was one of five to be considered for the two courses at the PGA of America’s new Frisco headquarters, the Brown University graduate was ready and willing to check any ego at the clubhouse.