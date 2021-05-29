Whitfield Restaurant Reports for May 29: Employee restroom needs trash can with lid; do not line shelves with cardboard; and other health code violations
Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations.