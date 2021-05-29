Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dalton, GA

Whitfield Restaurant Reports for May 29: Employee restroom needs trash can with lid; do not line shelves with cardboard; and other health code violations

By Daily Citizen-News
dailycitizen.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.

www.dailycitizen.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Cleveland, GA
Whitfield County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Dalton, GA
Lifestyle
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Dalton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard#Choking#Food Drink#Paper Towels#Garage Doors#Hand Towels#Open Doors#Blue Ridge School#Cleveland Highway Current#Casa Frida#N#Japanese#Christian Heritage School#Psi#Broadrick Drive Current#Employee Restroom#Line Shelves#Trash#Bathroom#Refrigerator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Town Crier: Litterbug

OK, gather the young kids around. The Town Crier is going to share another story from the (fairly) recent past that they aren’t going to believe. Let’s say it’s late 1950s, early 1960s. You go to a drive-in burger joint. This is before drive-thru windows, so you would walk up to a window and order or a car-hop would come and take your order.