Michael Jordan donates $ 1 million to the School of Sports Journalism

By Oliver Walton
amicohoops.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Michael Jordan and the Nike Jordan brand will donate $ 1 million to Morehouse College to advance journalism and sports-related studies. The donation announced Friday will help enrich the Sports and Journalism program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school said, in a press release, that the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programs for students in those areas.

amicohoops.net
