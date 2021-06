Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse went into halftime of its NCAA Tournament opener with a 13-4 lead. A combination of a lockdown defense and a dominant offense had the Orange cruising to a quarterfinal birth. The large lead allowed the Orange to come out of halftime and control the game en route to a season-high 20 goals. If not for a running clock, Morgan Alexander’s free position shot in the dying seconds would’ve tied a NCAA Tournament single-game scoring record for Syracuse.