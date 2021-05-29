Cancel
TYLER'S TURF: Mustang Academy grad gets special gifts

By Jessica Barnett jessica@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
 16 days ago
Michael Tyler, center, stands with his teachers at Mustang Academy during a graduation party this week. In addition to party treats and wearing his cap and gown, Tyler received brand-new lawn equipment for his small business, Tyler's Turf. Courtesy Photo

Since he was a toddler, Michael Tyler has been fascinated with lawn care. His mom, Maria Tyler, said he used to ride on the lawn mower with his grandfather, and as he got older, he started his own lawn care business, Tyler's Turf, so he can use his passion to help others.

His teachers at Mustang Academy at Blue Springs Elementary said helping others is a trait that runs throughout the family, and with Michael's upcoming graduation from fifth grade, it only made sense for them to try to find a way to return the favor.

“We started talking, and I said, 'People like to give to kids' futures, so why don't we try to set something up or talk to people about donating to their little business they have set up?'” Mustang Academy teacher Ashlee Taylor said. “... We just wanted to do something special for him and them. It's what he loves to do.”

One conversation led to another, and before long, Michael was going to have more than just a cap and gown or cake at his graduation party. Thanks to Dixie Auto Parts, he was getting a brand-new weed trimmer with string and fuel; from Tiffany Pack of Dream Key Realty, Michael received a backpack leaf blower; and an anonymous donor gifted a new push lawn mower.

Maria Tyler said Michael and the rest of the family were blown away by the surprise.

“We thought it was just going to be a little party,” she said. “We didn't know anything about this.”

She said as soon as Michael noticed the gifts, he was eager to add oil and gas so he could get to work. This summer, as in previous summers, his brothers and dad will help him with the business. Michael is also part of Raising Men Lawn Care Service's 50-yard challenge, a call to volunteer to mow lawns for elderly or disabled residents, single moms and service men or women.

Michael has mowed 10–15 lawns so far, according to his mom, and he's been asked to take part in RMLCS founder Rodney Smith Jr.'s nationwide tour as Alabama's autism representative. Maria Tyler said Smith and Michael will mow a lawn together in July for the tour.

Visit Tyler's Turf on Facebook to learn more about Michael and his business, and visit weareraisingmen.com to learn more about the 50-yard challenge.

