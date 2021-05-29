2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

In the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 one featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players. Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the Top 5 selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.