Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

By HoopsHype staff
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 one featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players. Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the Top 5 selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Nick Collison
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Kyle Korver
Person
Luke Ridnour
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Josh Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtigernet.com

Re: NBA Playoffs

I'm not much of an NBA fan but Damian Lillard is now my official new favorite player. Dude is insane and has no help. He needs to leave Portland. I have watched him essentially be the modern KG, from the no help aspect. I hear the Atlanta Hawks are accepting applications after the season. They are an ascending team that has a nice young core (most of that team is 21/22 years old).
NBAsportswar.com

2021 NBA Draft Combine invitees

Why have the names of 4 or 5 players receiving invitations been released and others haven't? At least I can't find any others but I am not good at searches. Are these "unofficial" leaks?
NBAYardbarker

Amauri Hardy Declares for NBA Draft

“I’m forever grateful for having the opportunity to play at the University of Oregon,” Hardy wrote. “I was able to create memories that will last a lifetime.”. Hardy averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Ducks last season. He spent his first three seasons at UNLV before transferring to play for Dana Altman in Eugene.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 Orlando Magic Player Evaluations: Evan Fournier showed what his role should have been

Throughout his whole career with the Orlando Magic, Evan Fournier, along with most of the core of the Rob Hennigan era, had to play out a role for the Magic to be competitive. Fournier played admirably with the Magic in his seven seasons with the Magic, averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting a 53.1-percent effective field goal percentage. He was often the magic’s lone shooter on the floor but also one of the team’s best perimeter scorers.
NBAklin.com

Banton to test NBA Draft process

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton has declared for the NBA Draft to test the process, all while keeping his eligibility intact should he decide to return to Lincoln. In a social media post, Banton said, “These past 2 years at Nebraska have put me in a position to chase my lifelong dreams of being an NBA player.”
LotteryNBA

How the NBA Draft Lottery Works

Here is a breakdown of how the NBA Draft Lottery works. The NBA Draft Lottery is a weighted system that determines the order that non-playoff teams (or playoff teams that have acquired a lottery pick from a non-playoff team via prior trade) will select in the draft. There are 1,000...
NBAPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Poll: Should Brad Stevens Have Been Let Go By Celtics?

The Boston Celtics shocked everyone when they announced a series of changes less than 24 hours after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets. Danny Ainge is stepping down as president of basketball operations, a post he's held since 2003, with the former-Celtics player and executive ready to embark on retirement life according to his comments at today's press conference.
NBAYardbarker

5 Young Players That Have Been Great In The NBA Playoffs

Not every player is made for the playoffs. Some raise to the occasion, others crumble to the pressure and don't perform the same way they usually do. It's always been like that and that's not likely to change any time soon. For most stars, you'd expect a certain type of...
NBAorangefizz.net

Best 2021 NBA Draft Prospects

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place July 29, and this year, the draft class features a number of talented rookies who will be able to make an immediate impression. We won’t know which NBA franchise will have the first pick until June 22, but before then, there is certain to be plenty of scrutiny of the list.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Draft 2021: 4 First-Round Prospects Bulls Fans Should Watch

NBA Draft: 4 first-round prospects Bulls fans should watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls have jumped forward from their pre-lottery draft position twice in the last 13 years. The first time, in 2008, they cashed 1.7 percent odds to win the No. 1 pick and draft Derrick...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

I was on NBA Draft Junkies Podcast!

Https://open.spotify.com/episode/2yTK5RS6DA81SnLYOK1ktw?si=IqrCC9VSS0ahxjiUx5ug_Q&utm_source=copy-link. Please follow and support Rafael Barlowe and nbadraftjunkies.com. Look them up on Twitter and Instagram. Best in the game for draft coverage imo. This was a lot of fun and definitely would love to hear feedback. Love to talk draft with anyone and everyone!
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

NBA Draft Scouting: Jalen Suggs

Over the last five years, Coach Mark Few has assembled a powerhouse in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga has developed into being an incredibly strong, elite program and has now started to add 5-Star bluechip prospects into Coach Few’s program. Jalen Suggs committed to Gonzaga and ended up driving the team to the NCAA Tournament Final.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

1 Top 5 NBA Draft prospect the Toronto Raptors should be weary about

The Toronto Raptors draft plan could change in an instant if a few polystyrene balls bounce in their favor, as they still have a solid chance of moving into the top five selections in the 2021 NBA Draft. This gives them a shot at one of the consensus top prospects in Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, and Jonathan Kuminga.
NBAAS.com

How many Europeans have been MVPs in NBA history?

The NBA's Most Valuable Player award is one of the greatest honors any basketball player could get. Only a shortlist of players have won such an award throughout history, let alone win it multiple times. On that shortlist, there is even a smaller and more exclusive group of players: the...
NBAhypebeast.com

Key Dates for the NBA's 2021-2022 Season Have Been Unveiled

According to a tweet by Shams Charania of The Athletic, key dates for the upcoming 2021-2022 NBA season have been set. Due to COVID-19, a lot of schedule changes have been made in the past two seasons. Back in the 2019-2020 season, the pandemic had a major impact on the games’ timetable, as operations were suspended until late July to early August and concluded in October. Subsequently, the current 2020-2021 season started in December and is looking to finish up by the middle of July.
NBANews Channel Nebraska

Banton declares for NBA Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Husker starter has declared his intentions to enter the NBA draft, with the possibility of a return to Lincoln. Nebraska point guard Dalano Banton announced on Twitter Monday that he would be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. Sunday was the deadline day for declaring entry...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Ira Winderman: Heat in no rush for Riley roulette with future drafts

Back in 2015, when Miami Heat President Pat Riley was a young, impetuous 69-year-old, still living on the edge, he tossed an unprotected first-round pick the Phoenix Suns’ way as part of a package to acquire Goran Dragic. The gamble with that 2021 selection ultimately came at only a nominal...