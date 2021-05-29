Cancel
Louisiana woman’s Cajun restaurant Roux now open in Simsbury

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 16 days ago
Simsbury, Ct. - 05/28/2021 - Stephanie Civitillio (left) and her husband Victor stir a pot of jambalaya while D"Sean Martin and Adam Arakelian work in the kitchen of their restaurant, Roux, a Cajun restaurant and the newest restaurant in Simsbury. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Mark Mirko

Roux, a Cajun eatery owned by a Simsbury resident who grew up in Louisiana, is now open in Simsbury at 10 Wilcox St., offering New Orleans-style favorites such as gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys and Gulf shrimp with grits.

Steph Civitillo also will serve pastries, Louisiana-style: beignets, King cake and Doberge cake.

On Saturday at the restaurant, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra jazz band will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a jazz brunch. Then at 2:30 p.m., they will do a brass parade into the building to inaugurate the new eatery. “We’ll have lace parasols and everything, very New Orleans,” Civitillo said.

Civitillo is a native of Gonzales, Louisiana, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The city is known as the “Jambalaya Capital of the World” and has held a Jambalaya Festival for the last half-century.

Civitillo got her jambalaya and gumbo recipes from her grandmother, whose maiden name was Roux. Roux, coincidentally, is the sauce-thickener that is the basis for all Cajun cooking.

“What I didn’t get by cooking, I figured out by trial and error, based on the food I’ve been eating all my life,” Civitillo said. “Most people in Louisiana don’t make King cakes or beignets at home. They buy them. I had to learn how to make those.”

Civitillo moved up north from Louisiana to work in the insurance industry. Her husband, Vic Civitillo is a Simsbury native and captain of the Weatogue station of the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

She held a number of positions at Travelers and then The Hartford. Right before the coronavirus pandemic began, she left her job and was interviewing for other positions. Then the health crisis came and all jobs were frozen.

“I thought, what do I really want to do? I decided to open a restaurant. I called a friend and told her. She said ‘It’s about time — 21 years ago you were talking about this’,” Civitillo said.

Right now, only a small section of the restaurant is open, for counter ordering and self-seating indoors and outdoors, as well as takeout. Civitillo said she is experiencing the same staffing shortage as most restaurateurs, but will wait it out before opening the rest of the restaurant.

“I have 11 people, mostly high-schoolers. I can’t have a bar run by teenagers,” she said. “I’ll wait until people are ready to come back, hopefully by the end of the summer.”

Civitillo insists on everything being authentically Louisiana before she will serve the food. “When we serve shrimp it will be Gulf shrimp. We’ll serve Louisiana crawfish. The po’boy bread is from Gambino’s in New Orleans,” she said. Doberge cake is made in the tradition of the cake’s creator, Beulah Ledner.

She will not serve red beans and rice or chicory coffee until she can get authentic Louisiana ingredients.

King cake, with colored-sugar icing, is a pastry traditionally sold during Mardi Gras season, from Epiphany to Ash Wednesday. Traditionally, a tiny plastic baby Jesus is embedded in the cake. “Whoever gets the baby Jesus is king for the day,” Civitillo said. She will sell King cake by the slice, without a baby Jesus, year-round. During Mardi Gras season, she will sell whole King cakes, “with Jesus on the side.”

The atmosphere in the eatery also is steeped in Louisiana culture. The ceilings are painted “hainte blue” and the walls are decorated with prints of George Rodrigue’s “blue dog” artworks. “It’s actually not a dog. It’s based on the French Cajun legend about a werewolf, a loup garou,” Civitillo said. Gas lamps light the interior and exterior of the shop, and a stained-glass window is decorated with a fleur de lis.

Jazz, blues and zydeco music will be played — recorded and sometimes live — in the restaurant, especially after the full restaurant is open in a few months. Find more at rouxct.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

