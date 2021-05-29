Big Blue View mailbag: Memorial Day Weekend edition

Lou in New York: Is it safe to assume that the Giants' secondary is a force to be reckoned with, now that Adoree' Jackson and others have been added?. John Schmeelk: There are reasons to be very optimistic about the secondary. Safeties Logan Ryan, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney and Jabrill Peppers each have skillsets that allow them to play multiple positions, permitting defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to use a variety of formations on any given play. The Giants' corners are also capable of playing a variety of schemes. Last season, the defense heavily relied on pre-snap disguise to confuse opposing offenses. You could expect more of the same this year, except the addition of Jackson and others (along with an expected second-year improvement from Darnay Holmes) should allow them to utilize more man-to-man coverage, especially on third down. It is important to note that Ryan, Peppers and Bradberry have instilled a work ethic in this group that includes extra film study to enhance their preparation for every opponent.