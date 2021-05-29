Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big Blue View mailbag: Memorial Day Weekend edition

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you head off to enjoy whatever family festivities you have going on this Memorial Day Weekend, let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants questions. Douglas Mollin asks: PFF grades seem to be a lightning rod here at BBV. Opinions range from useless to...

www.bigblueview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leigh Steinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Blue#Football Skills#American Football#New York Giants#Bbv#Pro Football Focus#Condor#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Giants’ star CB James Bradberry earns fantastic landing spot in PFF’s top 50

The past few seasons for the New York Giants have been difficult, and they haven’t had a player worthy of being considered in the top 50 of all athletes in the NFL since they featured Odell Beckham Jr. on offense. After trading him away, the talent level dropped off significantly until they drafted Saquon Barkley, but his inability to remain healthy and active has hurt his standings. Defensively, they’ve been looking for a star to help project them into the spotlight.
NFLBig Blue View

The Big Blue View Podcast - Taking a look at the Giants’ running backs

Moving on through our preview of the New York Giants 2021 roster as we get ready for training camp, it’s time to take a look at the running back position. The story of the summer will almost certainly be the recovery of star runner Saquon Barkley as he recovers from last year’s torn ACL. But the Giants have a full running back room and those players deserve a look as well. What should we expect from them as we head into training camp?
NFLBig Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Regrets, contracts, Jason Garrett, more

An early Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there. Let’s see if we can help you enjoy your weekend by opening the Big Blue View Mailbag and seeing what questions we can answer. Douglas Mollin asks: Thursday this week, you had a story from Bleacher Report with the...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Eli Manning To Return to New York Giants; Daniel Jones No Longer Starting QB?

The 2021 off-season has been the year for quarterback controversy in the NFL. It feels like most of the teams have had some sort of issue at the quarterback position. luckily for the New York Giants, that is not the case. For the time being it seems like the Giants are committed to Daniel Jones as the sat after for the upcoming 2021 season. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had the following to say on Jones’ position on the depth chart.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley sprinting, cutting in workout video

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered on Sept. 20 of last year and has given fans a brief glimpse of the process. On Tuesday, Barkley shared via his Instagram story videos of him completing drills, catching passes, making sprints and cutting on a field:
NFLgiants.com

Mailbag: Giants secondary, linebacker rotation

Lou in New York: Is it safe to assume that the Giants' secondary is a force to be reckoned with, now that Adoree' Jackson and others have been added?. John Schmeelk: There are reasons to be very optimistic about the secondary. Safeties Logan Ryan, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney and Jabrill Peppers each have skillsets that allow them to play multiple positions, permitting defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to use a variety of formations on any given play. The Giants' corners are also capable of playing a variety of schemes. Last season, the defense heavily relied on pre-snap disguise to confuse opposing offenses. You could expect more of the same this year, except the addition of Jackson and others (along with an expected second-year improvement from Darnay Holmes) should allow them to utilize more man-to-man coverage, especially on third down. It is important to note that Ryan, Peppers and Bradberry have instilled a work ethic in this group that includes extra film study to enhance their preparation for every opponent.
NFLUSA Today

James Bradberry predicted to be Giants' 2021 MVP

The case could be made that veteran cornerback James Bradberry was the New York Giants’ MVP in 2020. After all, the Pro Bowler put up some of the best numbers of his career and helped completely transform Patrick Graham’s defense. Now entering his second season in the same system, expectations...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Saquon Barkley Contract Extension Should be This Summer’s Top Priority

The New York Giants have had a good offseason. From signing Kenny Golladay to acquiring a 2022 Chicago Bears first-round pick in the NFL Draft, general manager Dave Gettleman likely benefited the roster in both the immediate and long-term future. But Gettleman can do even more this summer. Working out a Saquon Barkley contract extension before the 2021 season would put the icing on the cake.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

NFL Top 5 Comeback Candidates: Cowboys QB Dak No. 1?

FRISCO - The circumstances, in our minds, figure to lead to Dak Prescott winning this year’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. And national media guys seem to agree. Larry Brown Sports says “these five superstars have the best odds to win that piece of hardware.'' Their list, along with their comments:
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Weekend Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans

NASHVILLE – The Julio Show took center stage at Saint Thomas Sports Park this week. Yes, receiver Julio Jones practiced for the first time with the Titans since being traded last weekend. It was something to see, for sure. Now it's time to move ahead, as Jones and the Titans...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Early Summer Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. Do you see Slayton or Toney getting more snaps early in the season with Shepard and Golladay in a 3 WR set? -- @EmpirePRMan.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.
NFLYardbarker

Pat Shurmur Dishes on How QB Teddy Bridgewater Has Grown Since Minnesota Days

Teddy Bridgewater may have flamed out in Carolina but he's no joke. The eighth-year pro brings 49 career starts to the table for the Denver Broncos and a wealth of experience working with multiple top-shelf play-callers like Sean Payton in New Orleans and Joe Brady in Carolina. Broncos offensive coordinator...
NFLUSA Today

Bleacher Report: Giants' Kadarius Toney could disappoint in 2021

The New York Giants broke from their normal routine at the NFL draft this year when they traded back in the first round to amass more draft capital. General manager Dave Gettleman traded back from No. 11 overall to No. 20 and ended up with future early picks and was still able to select a player high on the team’s board in Florida wideout Kadarius Toney.