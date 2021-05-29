Cancel
Draymond Green: How Warriors’ defensive MVP silenced his doubters

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough some people within the organization would like Green to shoot more, they can't deny the fact that the Warriors are at their best when he's in the lineup. Golden State averaged 10.5 more points per 100 possessions with Green on the floor this season than with him on the bench. At a time when NBA superstars often post gaudy point totals despite inefficient shooting, Green avoids hunting shot attempts and prides himself on making nuanced plays that won't appear on "SportsCenter.

