Quincy Jones backs new environmentally friendly NFT platform

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuincy Jones has backed a new environmentally friendly platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Jones has partnered with a new platform which he describes as being “environmentally friendly, artist-friendly and fan friendly” in a new Instagram post. A report earlier this year by Wired explored the impact of selling NFTs on...

www.nme.com
