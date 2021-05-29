Quincy Jones backs new environmentally friendly NFT platform

Reed player Julian Siegel has been an important part of the London jazz scene since the late 1990s, when he cofounded Partisans, a high-energy quartet completed by guitarist Phil Robson, bassist Thad Kelly and drummer Gene Calderazzo. The band is pretty much beyond category, although it is usually billed as jazz-rock. Unlike normative jazz-rock outfits, however, Partisans is anchored firmly in the acoustic tradition, Robson's plugged-in guitar aside. Also contrary to the jazz-rock norm, Partisans, as its name suggests, has a lightly worn sociopolitical consciousness—its 2005 album, Max (Babel), was dedicated to the bebop pioneer, drummer Max Roach, who the sleeve dedication acknowledged as "a key figure in the American Civil Rights Movement." Further singularity is provided by bassist Kelly, who is light years away from the American stereotype of a brash Jaco Pastorius wannabe more concerned with technique than with authenticity.