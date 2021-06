North Carolina's resurgence during Mack Brown's second stint at the school has been swift. The Tar Heels were 5–18 in 2017-18, but they've tripled that win total in the last two seasons with two bowl trips since Brown returned. UNC capped last season by playing in the Orange Bowl, its first major bowl game since 1950. Although that game was a 41–27 loss to Texas A&M, it did little to detract from a season that served notice of UNC's return to relevance.