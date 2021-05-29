Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Former Walgreens employee with asthma was fired for not wearing disposable COVID mask, suit claims

By Rodrigo Torrejon
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Walgreens employee with asthma is suing the pharmacy giant, alleging she was fired for not wearing disposable masks that worsened her condition. On Wednesday, Cynthia Stephens filed a lawsuit against the Bridgeton Walgreens where she worked, the pharmacy chain and several other unnamed defendants in Cumberland County Superior Court, claiming she was fired after they refused to let her wear cloth masks instead of disposable masks, which Stephens said aggravated her asthma.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Covid#Disability#Pharmacy#Defendants#Covid#The Bridgeton Walgreens#Wearing Cloth Masks#Disposable Masks#Medical#Paperwork#Company#Stephens Claims#Accommodation Forms#Security Operations#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LawLaw.com

Suit Claims COVID Exacerbated Health-Care Company Employee's PTSD and Depression

Sojung Jeong of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Centers Health Care in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability discrimination. The suit was filed March 8 in New Jersey District Court by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of Britney Grisso-Leahey, who alleges that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated her PTSD and depression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, is 1:21-cv-04433, Grisso-Leahey v. Centers Health Care.
Public Healthkhn.org

Study Shows Mask-Wearing Halves Risk Of Getting Covid

A poll by Axios showed that people who wore masks "all the time" were less than half as likely to test positive for covid than people who never used masks. Separately a CDC official says the U.S. health care system is not ready for the next pandemic. Turns out that...
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds announces updated mask-wearing policy for employees

Starting June 7, City of Edmonds employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have the option of going without masks at work. The city announced Friday that employees can request an exemption from wearing a mask and social distancing in the workplace. This is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that Washington State would be following updated CDC guidance on mask wearing, which states that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask in in most situations, especially outdoors.
Public HealthPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Employees required to wear masks at work past June 15, unless everyone is vaccinated: Cal/OSHA board

UPDATE: 7:30 PM: The states occupational safety board, Cal/OSHA, voted Thursday to keep masks mandatory for employees at work past June 15, unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated. The board reversed course after initially rejecting the proposal. UPDATE 6:30 PM: The OSHA Board did not pass the motion to change the workplace masking The post Employees required to wear masks at work past June 15, unless everyone is vaccinated: Cal/OSHA board appeared first on KESQ.
Public HealthKHOU

Yes, employees required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can file a workers’ compensation claim for vaccine adverse effects

With a little more than half of the adult U.S. population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are bringing more employees back into the workplace. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 updated its guidance related to COVID-19, vaccines and the workplace. As part of the guidance, the EEOC said federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers physically entering the workplace to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as employers comply with other laws such as the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Houston Methodist is sued by 117 employees for requiring them to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be fired and claim they are being forced to be 'human guinea pigs'

More than 100 employees at Houston Methodist have sued the hospital for making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory in the workplace. The company put out a new policy last month, requiring all of its 26,000 workers to get both shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or the one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, by June 7 or risk termination.
LawLaw.com

Ogletree Deakins to Defend Suit Claiming Employee Fired in Violation of NJ Medical Cannabis Law

Steven J. Luckner and Jennifer A. Rygiel-Boyd of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are defending Watco Companies and Watco Transloading LLC in a pending lawsuit for alleged violation of New Jersey’s Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act. The case was filed April 21 in New Jersey District Court by the Law Office of Christopher Q. Davis on behalf of a former Watco employee who contends that he was terminated based on his lawful use of medical marijuana. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C Cecchi, is 2:21-cv-09951, Campbell v. Watco Companies, LLC. et al.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
LawEastern Progress

Local financial planning company files federal civil suit against former employees

Adams Wealth Management is pursuing a federal civil suit against former employees accused of computer fraud, “hacking,” and “plotting the demise” of the company and its managing director Steven Craig Adams. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the District of Utah, on May 25,...
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Does it make health sense to wear a mask if it's not for COVID? Local doctors weigh in

PORTSMOUTH — As cases of COVID-19 continue to decline and vaccination rates continue to climb, is it time to ditch the protective face mask?. "I am fully vaccinated, but will wear my mask when around crowds or in stores," said Brentwood resident Karen Sevich Myers. "Vaccinated people still have a chance of getting COVID from unvaccinated people and it’s not worth the risk for me, as a single mom."