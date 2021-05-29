Former Walgreens employee with asthma was fired for not wearing disposable COVID mask, suit claims
A former Walgreens employee with asthma is suing the pharmacy giant, alleging she was fired for not wearing disposable masks that worsened her condition. On Wednesday, Cynthia Stephens filed a lawsuit against the Bridgeton Walgreens where she worked, the pharmacy chain and several other unnamed defendants in Cumberland County Superior Court, claiming she was fired after they refused to let her wear cloth masks instead of disposable masks, which Stephens said aggravated her asthma.www.nj.com