Springfield, OH

Financial cooperative to build new office in Springfield

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 16 days ago
The lending cooperative, which provides loans and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural homebuyers and agribusinesses, hopes to break ground within the next month.

