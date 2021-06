Apple’s current lineup of Mac hardware is a confusing mess of very capable machines, especially after the arrival of its in-house M1 silicon. At the top of the food chain is the MacBook Pro a.k.a. the ‘cheese grater Mac’ targeted at professionals who seek upgradability and peak performance. Then you have a machine like the MacBook Air, which has been lauded as one of the most reliable – and powerful – portable computing machines out there. Sounds like a win-win scenario for Apple, right? But for buyers, the situation is a bit tricky when it comes to choosing the right Mac.