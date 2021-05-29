Being Obese Puts You At A Higher Risk Of Developing Gallstones

Did you know obesity was declared a ‘global pandemic in its own right’ by United Nations in 2020? Being obese or overweight is not healthy for your body. People who fall under the category are at a higher risk of several medical conditions including Covid-19, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, fatty liver, chronic kidney disease and more. Some of the other factors that trigger problems include diet, lack of exercise, and genetics. In fact, obesity can even lead to the formations of stones in your gallbladder and bile duct.