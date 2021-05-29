Comic book heroes recruited for online bystander training presentation

It's summertime, and the comics are busy. Here are three current summer "events" worth noting:. This event began on May 5 with "Heroes Reborn" No. 1. That title is the spine of the story, which comes out weekly (along with various related one-shots). The whole megillah wraps on June 23 with "Heroes Return" No. 1. None of the heroes in these titles refer to the actual stars of the series, which are a group called the Squadron Supreme. This alt-universe superhero team has popped up now and again since it was created in the 1970s as an evil parody of the Justice League called the Squadron Sinister.