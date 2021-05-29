Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Comic book heroes recruited for online bystander training presentation

By Community Bulletin
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A free Zoom program titled “Chutz POW!: The Use of Comic Book Superheroes in Bystander Training” will be presented online 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Sponsored by the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and state Commission on Holocaust Education with additional funding from One Jewish Community-Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties, the presentation will be given by Lauren Bairnsfather, executive director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, which created the ““Chutz-POW! Superheroes of the Holocaust” series. Bairnsfather will discuss how, through this comic series, one can learn to be an “upstanders,” rather than bystander when witnessing wrongs committed.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Book Heroes#Free Comic#Online Training#Zoom#Jewish#Upstanders#Holocaustcoalition Com#Comic Book Superheroes#Bystander Training#Community#Send Community News#Chutz Pow#Salem#Gloucester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Heroes Reborn: Weapon X & Final Flight #1

Marvel releases Heroes Reborn: Weapon X & Final Flight #1 this coming Wednesday, and we have the official preview for you here; check it out…. In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that’s who!
ComicsMarietta Daily Journal

COMIC BOOKS: The Shield

Jun. 12—When Archie Comics refers to its star-spangled protagonist as "America's first patriotic superhero," one can't help but think of Captain America. Even the name of the Archie Comics character reinforces that thought. The character is named The Shield. He is part of the Archie Comics superhero team the Mighty...
NFLTennessee Tribune

HBCU Heroes Presents “Secure The Bag” Career Fest

ATLANTA– HBCU Heroes, a non-profit (501C3) founded by marketing CEO, Tracey Pennywell and NBA veteran, George Lynch, continues “Secure The Bag Career Fest,” a virtual summer series that takes place monthly, on each second Friday, from May 14th-August 13th at 1 pm ET. Participants can expect panels dedicated to diversifying the HBCU talent pool, featuring an array of CEOs, executives, and HR/hiring managers lending their voices to support Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) for students seeking career opportunities. Registration is free and open to the public: HERE.
EntertainmentAntelope Valley Press

David Anthony Kraft, comic book writer and chronicler, dies

Growing up as a boy in small-town North Dakota, David Anthony Kraft escaped into the world of comic books. He read issues of the Incredible Hulk hidden in his textbooks at school. He trudged through snow during brutal winters to buy the latest adventure of Thor. When he was 12,...
Lifestylegeekdad.com

MoPop Presents ‘Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume’

In collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, MoPop is opening the Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume exhibition on June 5th. The exhibit brings over 70 original pieces from 19 designers ranging in history from Julie Andrews’ original Mary Poppins traveling dress to several costumes from 2019’s Dumbo.
Comicsfanboynation.com

Fantoy Comics Presents: Among Us pt 2

Born to a hot dog themed performance artist and an animated extra from Scooby Doo, Michael Colbert had a typical life till, as a kid, he started reading comics and discovered Star Wars and Doctor Who. After that any hope for a normal life went out the window. Splitting his time between Southern California and an alternate plane of existence where waffle cones are the dominate life-form Mike writes stuff; his Cyberpunk/spectral comic series Crazy Mary, short stories and now for the sinister forces of FanboyNation. He also carries heavy things for the film biz and worked on such geek-tastic shows as Babylon 5, Firefly, Buffy the Vampire slayer, Chuck and Torchwood – Miracle Day all while harboring an irrational fear of anthropomorphic food.
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mid-Valley Live: Local comic book store survives the pandemic

Like most small business owners, Matt Ashland was blindsided by the pandemic. All of a sudden some employees were no longer able to come into Matt’s Cavalcade of Comics for work and many customers were staying home. “It was scary,” Ashland said. During the first few weeks, one employee ran...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01

As we have discovered, the "special thanks" credits on Marvel TV shows may not mean a lot beyond that. But they do mean, at least, that. So who got thanked in Loki Episode 1 on Disney+ today? Here's the screencap of the thanks. Loki was created for the Marvel Universe...
Comicsretroramblings.com

More Old Comic Book Ads

It’s time to browse through some more old comic book ads and see what kind of nostalgia they stir up! I’ve said it before, but old comic books are like mini time capsules offering a glimpse into the past via the ads found inside. Here are five more to tickle your nostalgia bone.
ComicsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Don't miss these 3 summer comic book 'events'

It's summertime, and the comics are busy. Here are three current summer "events" worth noting:. This event began on May 5 with "Heroes Reborn" No. 1. That title is the spine of the story, which comes out weekly (along with various related one-shots). The whole megillah wraps on June 23 with "Heroes Return" No. 1. None of the heroes in these titles refer to the actual stars of the series, which are a group called the Squadron Supreme. This alt-universe superhero team has popped up now and again since it was created in the 1970s as an evil parody of the Justice League called the Squadron Sinister.
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

'Comic culture': Middle GA Comic Book Convention held in North Macon

MACON, Ga.-- The second annual Middle GA Comic Convention was held on June 5, attracting guests from across the state. Comic fans of all kinds came out to trade and buy comic books and memorabilia from stories old and new, though event organizer Monique Huffman says it was about more than just the comics.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Avengers Forever

"Avengers Forever" is one of those unexpected gems from the past worth finding. Published in 12 installments in 1998-99, "Avengers Forever" throws a select group of Avengers against the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror. That's not too out of the ordinary. Almost every member of the Marvel Universe has been an...
Comicsleoweekly.com

Your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Book Reviews!

Most people probably don’t realize it, but comics don’t just tell stories about superheroes. “Home” is a timely story, firmly based in the sad reality of people fleeing their home country for what they believe will be safety and opportunity in America. Mercedes Gomez and her young son Juan are from Guatemala. Juan’s father was murdered by gangs in their town, and now they have their eyes set on Juan. You think you know where this story is headed, assuming you watch the nightly news. And, it does go there, but it takes an unexpected turn.