Comic book heroes recruited for online bystander training presentation
A free Zoom program titled “Chutz POW!: The Use of Comic Book Superheroes in Bystander Training” will be presented online 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Sponsored by the South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and state Commission on Holocaust Education with additional funding from One Jewish Community-Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties, the presentation will be given by Lauren Bairnsfather, executive director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, which created the ““Chutz-POW! Superheroes of the Holocaust” series. Bairnsfather will discuss how, through this comic series, one can learn to be an “upstanders,” rather than bystander when witnessing wrongs committed.www.nj.com