4 Ways To Make the World’s Easiest High-Protein Breakfast Wrap in 45 Seconds Flat

Figuring out a breakfast that’s both healthy and can be done while you’re still half-asleep can be tricky. It is in these moments of strife where this easy breakfast wrap formula was born. Inspired by Nadiya Hussain‘s crispy egg roll recipe, it is incredibly versatile and can be adapted to fit all kinds of healthy eating plans. “I can’t think of a single ingredient that’s as fast or as flexible as eggs,” says Hussain. “These rolls are like an omelette that have been wrapped in a tortilla.”

The breakfast-y version that is one Well+Good editor’s go-to is made with five ingredients—one scrambled egg (which contain 6 grams of protein) seasoned with Penzey’s Sunny Paris, one corn or flour tortilla, one slice of ham, and one slice of Swiss cheese.

And with the help of the Foundational Five breakfast formula from McKel Hill Kooienga, RDN, the variations are truly endless to make an easy breakfast wrap that’s vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free… whatever fits your lifestyle. She previously told Well+Good that breakfast should be comprised of the following:

Protein: beans, legumes, tempeh, tofu, seitan, quinoa, nuts, seeds, nut butter, grass-fed lean beef, eggs, seafood, and poultry Fat: extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocado oil, avocados, nuts, seeds, nut butter, salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, coconut, and coconut oil Starchy or sugary carbohydrates: potatoes, oats, quinoa, rice, bread, pasta, beans, peas, corn, and fruit Non-starchy carbohydrates: greens and vegetables, like arugula, kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, and cucumbers Flavor factor: sauce or mustard, herbs, spices, or seasonings

Each of the recipes below make an easy breakfast wrap to start your day off right.

4 delicious ways to make an easy breakfast wrap in 45 seconds

Sunny Paris breakfast wrap

Kinda French, very delicious.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 Tbsp butter or ghee

1 flour or corn tortilla

1 slice of ham

1 slice of Swiss cheese

Dash of Penzey’s Sunny Paris ($22)

1. Scramble the egg with a dash of Penzey’s Sunny Paris, which is sodium-free.

2. Melt butter or ghee in an 8″ nonstick skillet at medium-high heat and then add egg mixture

3. Quickly place the tortilla over the egg and let cook (the egg should stick to the tortilla as it cooks)

4. Flip the tortilla and add the slices of ham and cheese

5. Remove to a plate, roll it up, and eat it

Vegan breakfast wrap

Take a high-protein vegan egg wrap up a notch by adding avocado and everything bagel seasoning.

Ingredients

1/4 cup Just Egg ($5)

1 Tbsp butter or ghee

1/2 avocado

1 vegan tortilla

1/2 cup spinach

Dash of Thrive Market Everything Bagel Blend ($3).

1. Scramble the egg with a dash of Penzey's Sunny Paris, which is sodium-free.

2. Melt butter or ghee in an 8″ nonstick skillet at medium-high heat and then add egg mixture.

3. Quickly place the tortilla over the egg and let cook (the egg should stick to the tortilla as it cooks).

4. Flip the tortilla and add the spinach and avocado.

5. Remove to a plate, roll it up, and eat it.

Spinach breakfast wrap

Let’s stuff this wrap full of leafy greens—they contain lots of magnesium which can help decrease anxiety and depression.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 Tbsp butter or ghee

1/2 cup spinach

1/2 avocado

1 whole wheat tortilla

1/4 cup black beans

Dash of hot sauce

1. Scramble the egg.

2. Melt butter or ghee in an 8″ nonstick skillet at medium-high heat and then add the egg mixture.

3. Quickly place the tortilla over the mixture and let cook (the egg should stick to the tortilla as it cooks).

4. Remove egg to a plate, and top with black beans, spinach, avocado, and hot sauce.

5. Roll it up and eat it.

Pesto breakfast wrap

That viral pesto-egg recipe in wrap form.

Ingredients

1 Egg

1 Tbsp Kitchen & Love Basil Pesto Sauce ($5)

1/2 smashed avocado

1 tortilla

Dash of salt, pepper, red pepper flakes

1. Scramble the egg with salt and pepper.

2. Heat the pesto at medium-high heat in an 8″ nonstick skillet and then add egg mixture.

3. Quickly place the tortilla over the egg and let cook (the egg should stick to the tortilla as it cooks).

4. Flip the tortilla and add the avocado and red pepper flakes.

5. Remove to a plate, roll it up, and eat it.

