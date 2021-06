The Pittsburgh Pirates have a very deep farm system so some prospects are bound to go under the radar. Here are four who are off to hot starts to the 2021 season. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of young talent coming up through the system. Many names we have already covered here like the scorching hot start to the season for Roansy Contreras, Travis Swaggerty showing off some power, and the team’s potential double play combo of the future looking outstanding.