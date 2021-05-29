Laval Rocket: Cédric Desruisseaux an Intriguing Offensive Addition
Recently, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, has been getting pretty good returns from their free-agency additions. This AHL season was complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and resulted in a constant shift in lineups and an eventual decision to cancel the Calder Cup playoffs. But the Rocket managed to persevere, putting together their best season since the days of Chris Terry’s AHL scoring title and a reliable Charlie Lindgren.awinninghabit.com