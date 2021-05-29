Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Laval Rocket: Cédric Desruisseaux an Intriguing Offensive Addition

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, has been getting pretty good returns from their free-agency additions. This AHL season was complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and resulted in a constant shift in lineups and an eventual decision to cancel the Calder Cup playoffs. But the Rocket managed to persevere, putting together their best season since the days of Chris Terry’s AHL scoring title and a reliable Charlie Lindgren.

awinninghabit.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
283K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannick Veilleux
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Joël Bouchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Players#Montreal Canadiens Ahl#Canadian#The Montreal Canadiens#The Laval Rocket#Qmjhl Entry Draft#Quebec Midget Aaa#Charlottetown Islanders#Tampa Bay Lightning#Offensive Upside#Drummondville Voltigeurs#Lineups#Interesting Qualities#Younger Players#Victoriaville Tigres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
AHL
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Blues at Avalanche, Game 1 of first round

Tarasenko returns, Perron out for St. Louis; MacKinnon to play for Colorado. Vladimir Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Ball Arena on Monday. The forward practiced Saturday and Sunday...
NHLchatsports.com

Whole Team Effort Crucial for Montreal Canadiens Comeback

TORONTO, ON - MAY 20: The Montreal Canadiens bench celebrates a short handed goal by Paul Byron #41 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Top 15 Most Intriguing NHL UFAs

With less than two months until the start of the NHL free agent season, here's my preliminary list of intriguing unrestricted free agents:. 1. Goalie Tuukka Rask: It seems likely he will work out a deal to stay with Boston. But goalies with his pedigree don’t usually get this close to unrestricted free agency. If he was ready to move, which teams would be interested? Toronto? Carolina ? Chicago? Washington? There’s always one or two you don’t know about.
NHLmilehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche Game Day: Intriguing Game 2 against Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will be facing off in game two of this second-round series. Game one was either an aberration or a sign of things to come. Colorado dominated play, winning 7-1 in a game that also featured plenty of post-whistle controversies, leading to the suspension of Vegas forward Ryan Reaves.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Tyler Toffoli’s Impact on the Montreal Canadiens

The date was October 12th, 2020, and Tyler Toffoli, one of the premier goal scorers in the league had still not signed with a team. A Stanley Cup winner back in 2014, Toffoli was a five-time 20-goal scorer and a proven performer in the playoffs. His former team the Vancouver Canucks elected to not re-sign him after a productive playoff run in the bubble.
NHLhabsworld.net

Laval signs Gabriel Bourque

HabsWorld.net -- Over the past several days, Laval has been getting a head start on putting their team together for next season, signing some prospects. On Friday, they added a veteran to their ranks, announcing the signing of winger Gabriel Bourque to a one-year AHL deal. The 30-year-old didn’t play...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Intriguing Takeaways from End of Season Presser

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) meets with goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) after an overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. There was a lot to digest from the...
NHLBoston Globe

June is a pretty intriguing time to be a Boston sports fan

Things are heating up for 3 of the city's 4 most popular teams. OK, now it’s about to get really good. With the calendar flipping to June, the always-interesting Boston sports scene gets an extra jolt of intrigue, with stakes rising and crucial decisions imminent. Here’s an anticipatory look at what the new month will or could have in store …
NHLnetworthynewz.com

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Stanley Cup Semifinal preview – NHL.com

No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens. Golden Knights: 4-2 to win Stanley Cup Second Round against No. 1 Colorado Avalanche; 4-3 to win Stanley Cup First Round against No. 3 Minnesota Wild; 40-14-2, 82 points in regular season (second in Honda West Division) Canadiens: 4-0 to...
NHLdailyhive.com

5 reasons to hop on the Montreal Canadiens bandwagon

In case you haven’t heard, a Canadian NHL team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1993. Whether or not it’s because of a national drought that’s approaching three decades, a lot of people seem to have this idea that every year, everyone in Canada gets behind the last Canadian team left standing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and roots for them to bring Lord Stanley back north of the border.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Laval Rocket Sign Yet Another Local Skater

Montreal Canadiens offseason plans will have to wait as they are on a deep run into the postseason. The Laval Rocket on the other hand have been busy bolstering their squad for next season. They just announced their fifth signing of the past two weeks. The Rocket had a very...
NHLMelfort Journal

Stu Cowan: Don't bet on Canadiens to win in Vegas

I’d love to predict the Canadiens will beat the Golden Knights in their Stanley Cup semifinal series that begins Monday night in Las Vegas (9 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). A trip to the Stanley Cup final would be a great boost for the city...
NHLYardbarker

2021 Montréal Canadiens Conjuring Magic of 1993

When Montréal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli potted the game-winner in overtime of Game 4 to vault his team into the Stanley Cup Semifinals, 2500 fans inside the Bell Centre and hundreds more stationed outside on St. Catharine Street erupted in rapturous joy. The Canadiens have made it to the third round of the playoffs for the second time in the last 12 seasons and the first since 2014 against the New York Rangers.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran winger Gabriel Bourque signs with Canadiens' AHL affiliate

After a year off from hockey, Gabriel Bourque is back. The Montreal Canadiens may still be focused on their Stanley Cup pursuit, but GM Marc Bergevin and company know opportunity when they see it and have locked in the NHL veteran and Quebec native for the 2021-22 season. Locked him into an AHL contract that is. It is the Laval Rocket who have announced the signing of Bourque to a one-year deal. After a year away from the game, Bourque will have to prove that he can still be an impact player by at least starting the season in the minors.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: June 14 – Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, we will take a look at the games that are happening and give our predictions for each one. There have been a lot of exciting games this postseason and tonight’s game involves one of this year’s biggest surprises. There is only one game on the slate for Monday, June 14th, the Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights.
NHLbettingpros.com

Top NHL Betting Picks for Canadiens vs. Golden Knights: Game 1 (6/14)

The third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is underway, and Monday brings us a matchup between two red hot teams. The Montreal Canadiens enter on a seven-game winning streak. At the same time, the Vegas Golden Knights just finished off the Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche after winning four straight to close out the series.
NHLYardbarker

Keys to Montreal Canadiens’ Continued Playoff Success

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021 Playoffs as massive underdogs. No one predicted that they would win a first-round series against the regular-season Scotia North Division champion Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs were too skilled and too fast for the Habs. Despite going down 1-3 in the series, they strung together three convincing wins in a row to upset the Leafs and move on.
NHLYardbarker

Revisiting Minnesota Wild Drafts – 2007

The seventh installment in this series has arrived after previously looking at how the Minnesota Wild did in their first six drafts. If you missed any of them or want a refresher, you can find those recaps below:. 2000: Franchise’s Inaugural Draft. 2001: Minnesota Gets Its Captain. 2002: Late Round...