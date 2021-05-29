Pennsylvanians Encouraged to Utilize Available Mental Health Resources

KVK-TECH, Inc., Murty Vepuri and Ashvin Panchal Allegedly Distributed Unapproved Drugs and Lied to Drug Regulators. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that generic drug manufacturer KVK-TECH, Inc., headquartered in Newtown, PA, Murty Vepuri (69), and Ashvin Panchal, (50), also of Newtown, were charged by Indictment with conspiracy to defraud the United States Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) arising from the alleged distribution of unapproved drugs as well as alleged efforts to mislead the FDA and conceal information which could impact drug safety and effectiveness. KVK-TECH was also charged with one count of mail fraud arising from the alleged sale of unapproved drugs to customers who believed the drugs were made with the approval of the FDA.