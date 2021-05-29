Cancel
San Jose, CA

Letter | Real shock is how common mass shootings are

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

I was shocked by the mass shooting in San Jose. But only because I suddenly realized I’m no longer surprised, sad or outraged by mass shootings. I’m not numb or grieving. It’s just another fact of life, maybe worth a shrug. I might get shot to death buying milk at a convenience store. You might get shot in an office or at church, in a high school, or standing on the street.

