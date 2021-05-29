Cancel
Letter | Do Republicans fear truth coming out about Jan. 6?

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

We all know why Republican politicians continue to favor Trump over country: His base. They fear losing in their primary if they do not follow him lock step. In short, losing to an even more devout Trump-Head in the primary is their greatest fear. Holding on to power is more vital to them than their love of democracy. But the real puzzle is why do middle-class Americans worship Trump? What has he done for American families? Their cult-like devotion gives cover to Republicans in delaying progress in Congress as well as preventing a bipartisan investigation of the insurrection. Perhaps Republicans fear the truth will reveal those attacking our democracy were who they said they were: Trump-lovers and white supremacists. Were any Congressional Republicans behind the insurrection? Antifa dressed as Trump supporters? Please. Do Republicans fear the truth will come out via an insurrection commission?

www.santacruzsentinel.com
