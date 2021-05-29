Nelson: The problem with America's imperialism
Gary, Minnesota, is a small town not far from Fargo-Moorhead and the home of Arnold Andring. As part of the Army Reserve he was whisked off in 1950 to fight in Korea—what President Truman called a “police action”-- where he was captured by the Chinese, maltreated, and died in a POW camp. His remains were returned to Gary more than 60 years later. He is what Memorial Day is supposed to be about: a remembrance of soldiers killed in America's many wars, not an exercise in chest-thumping militarism. It should bring to our minds regret for those we lost and a rekindled desire to not lose more for unnecessary reasons.www.inforum.com