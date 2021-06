1) We will receive a bid for the tournament. 2) We will be a #1 seed and host the Nashville Regional. Beyond that, we will have to wait to find out. Will we be a national seed? It’s highly likely, but not guaranteed yet. Who else will be placed in the Nashville Regional? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Which regional (and teams in said regional) will be paired with the Nashville Regional for Supers? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. How many other SEC teams will get in? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Will Louisville receive a bid, and if so, will the selection committee decide to piss us off by putting Luke Smith and the Cardinals in Nashville? Impossible to say (though my inherent pessimism has an idea). Will the selection committee decide to give Paul Mainieri and LSU a bid and then have the announcers give him the Mike Martin treatment for every last pitch the Gumbo Bengals are a part of (and continue to do this even after they’re eliminated)? Yes. Come on... you know this is going to happen.