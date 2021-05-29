Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | No planning for transit options amid new buildout

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

For several years I have spoken to our City Council about our lack of transit options in Santa Cruz, while at the same time they were clearly planning for greatly increased density in new builds. I have also spoken to the Council and staff about the declared transportation crisis in the entire Bay Area in reference to our city’s plans to build for density with no matching transportation at a level to accompany the many new builds. It’s truly unbelievable that our city is proceeding with massive building plans while not providing the same level of planning for transit options to be in place to serve the high density buildout.

