Paul Rudd's 25+ year long career in Hollywood could have stopped after his first official release since his debut feature as an actor remains one of his best, the 1995 comedy Clueless. Rudd may have shot Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers first, but the Amy Heckerling comedy (adapting Jane Austen's novel Emma through a modern lens) would be the first to make it to theaters. We said all of that to say that Clueless is now streaming on HBO Max, so you can go watch it, right now! A few other Rudd starring titles are on the serivce as well including This is 40 and Wanderlust, plus an appearance on Sesame Street.