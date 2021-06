CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Gone from North Carolina's offense for the 2021 season is 313 attempts for 2,385 rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, 50 catches, 572 receiving yards, and five scores though the air. Replacing that production from Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who are both now in the depth of NFL OTAs, will be up to a mostly inexperienced running back room featuring a graduate transfer, one junior with 36 total carries, two second-year players, two true freshmen, and a walk-on. It's an inexperienced room with potential, but little to no proven production at UNC.