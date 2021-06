Many potential uses this Unique Opportunity could be easily divided into two separate units, it is set up for that already. Radiant hot water heat installed in the concrete slab floor this property was remodeled-rebuilt years ago. 2 half baths set up then for handicap use. Currently rented month to month, tenant will vacate, unless buyers want them to stay. Current tenant pays $1,600 per month plus utilities for whole building. Tenants Business, Equipment, Stock are not part of this listing/sale. Photos are old from my previous listing.