Arsenal winger Willian is expected to follow David Luiz out the exit door at the Emirates Stadium this summer, despite still having two years left to run on his contract. Willian joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, inking a three-year deal with a salary which has been estimated to sit close to the £200,000-a-week mark. But his return of one goal and seven assists in 37 appearances has left fans wanting a whole lot more.