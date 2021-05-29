Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to grow mouthwatering strawberries

By Don Kinzler
Grand Forks Herald
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI enjoy browsing the produce departments of grocery stores, especially when vegetables and fruits aren’t ready yet in our own backyard gardens. But I must admit I’m disappointed in the quality of store-bought tomatoes and strawberries. The tomatoes taste bland and the strawberries aren’t the same as homegrown. Strawberries grown...

www.grandforksherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Fruit#Berries#Flowers#Earliglow Jewell#Tristar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow marigolds from seed

If you're wondering how to grow marigolds from seed, you're in good company. A favorite in gardens around the world, marigolds are full of color and bring a burst of summer cheer to any windowbox, hanging basket, planter or border. Not only popular with gardeners, they are also a favorite of butterflies and bees.
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How to Grow Salad Burnet Herb

Are you in search of an herb that has various uses? Have you considered growing salad burnet? Salad burnet could be a great choice for your herb garden. It can be used in place of lettuce on sandwiches, is great for creating infused oils or vinegars, and can be used to freshen up a salad.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Garlic Chives

Garlic chives (Allium tuberosum) look similar to common chives (Allium schoenoprasum) but taste more like—you guessed it—garlic. Its scientific name of Allium tuberosum notes the plant's oniony roots and the plant's place among the family Liliaceae. Native to southeastern Asia, other common names for garlic chives include Chinese chives and Chinese leek. This perennial, clump-forming herb is a member of the onion family. Unlike onions and other types of garlic, the fibrous bulbs of garlic chives are not edible. All parts of the plant emit a strong, oniony scent when cut or crushed, while the flower scent is akin to that of violets. Grown for its edible leaves and flowers, the gray-green leaves grow up to 12 inches long and flowers bloom on sturdy stems just above the foliage. Different from the hollow onion chive leaves, the leaves of garlic chives are flat and grow like grass. Attracting butterflies, the tiny, star-shaped, creamy white flowers bloom with striped tepals in loose clusters from late summer through fall. Some gardeners report that mature plants can reach up to 3 feet tall as they are very easy to grow and care for in areas as cool as USDA Zone 3 and as hot as Zone 9.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow watercress at home

There are a number of options growing watercress and it is not a hard crop to master. So rather than buying it weekly from the supermarket, nurture your own home harvest of these fresh, peppery leaves that make a great addition to salads, sandwiches and soups. Featuring in dishes since...
Golden Valley, MNKARE

Grow with KARE: How to water correctly

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Watering is oh so important for gardeners and a few simple tricks and guidelines will make sure your flowers, veggies and lawn are getting enough, but not too much water. First up, the lawn. It needs about an inch of water a week. Here’s where a...
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How to Grow Santolina Herb

Santolina is a plant many gardeners aren’t familiar with. If you’re wondering if this is the right plant for you, begin by asking yourself a few questions. Do you love plants which thrive off neglect? Are you looking for a gorgeous herb that won’t require a ton of care from you?
Webster Groves, MOtimesnewspapers.com

How Does Your Garden Grow?

The Hoener Memorial Garden at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex has a refreshing new look thanks to the combined efforts of the Webster Groves Rotary Club, Shaw Nature Reserve and one determined Webster Groves High School student. Rising senior Francesca Westendorf was looking for a way to incorporate her love...
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow foxgloves

Are you wondering how to grow foxgloves? A common sight in hedgerows and woodlands, foxgloves (Digitalis) offer beautiful spires of color with their long stems covered in bell-shaped flowers. They are a stalwart of the cottage garden and are great for bringing color and height to a border, make fabulous cut flowers, plus, are a favorite flower of bees, providing a valuable source of nectar.
GardeningPosted by
Salon

The best time to water your plants — and why it’s crucial

Perfect amount of rainfall is every gardener's dream, but the reality is that almost every summer, there are stretches of hot, dry days when we need to water to keep our plants alive. The question of when it's the best time to water your garden goes hand in hand with the question of how to water. To help you get the most out of that precious H2O, here are some watering basics:
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How to Grow Caraway – Planting, Growing, Harvesting

Have you considered growing caraway in your garden? Are you familiar with caraway seeds? They are a spice used in a variety of culinary recipes and are produced by the herb caraway. The plant can be used fresh by enjoying the foliage. However, you can allow the herb to go...
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow thyme

Learn how to grow thyme at home, and you will always have a supply of this versatile herb, which has a uniquely earthy flavor that complements so many different foods. 'Thyme is one of the most useful and cheerful plants to have in a garden,' says Judith Hann, in her book Herbs: Delicious Recipes and Growing Tips to Transform Your Food. 'I plant thyme alongside other plants which flower at the same time in early summer, just for its looks alone.'
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Heartleaf Philodendron

The heartleaf philodendron (Philodendron scandens) is native to South and Central America and the West Indies. It is a very popular house plant, offering year round beauty and easy care. It's also known as the "sweetheart plant" for its heart-shaped green leaves, and is often given for anniversary gifts due to its association with romance. The leaves are dark green but when they first emerge they're often bronze-colored, giving this plant plenty of visual interest. Once the plant reaches maturity it may produce small greenish white flowers.
Grocery & Supermaketthegirlsun.com

How to grow basil on your windowsill

Basil is simple to grow at home all you need is a sunny windowsill. This versatile herb is popular for a reason; it’s a summer staple, sprinkle it on pizza, use it to whizz up delicious homemade pesto or toss it into salads. Follow Express.co.uk‘s simple tips and you’ll soon have an ample supply of this fragrant herb.
GardeningLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Using straw mulch in the garden

Summer has definitely arrived. With temperatures reaching the high 90s and 100s every day, water is quickly lost from soils and plants. Evapotranspiration is the agricultural term for the total amount of water evaporated from surface of soils plus water transpired from plants. Transpiration is the process by which water moves through a plant and exiting as a vapor through stomata, the tiny openings in leaves of plants. The rate of evapotranspiration is affected by sunlight, temperature, wind, and soil moisture.
Waterville, WAWenatchee World

Waterville Wanderings | How does your garden grow

Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? With silver bells and cockle shells and pretty maids all in a row. I've always loved that poem. As a child, I envisioned a stubborn "Mary" planting her garden in a way she thought appropriate. After researching, I see there is much debate on the who, what, and why, and I will just stick to the gardening references.
Gardeningdraxe.com

Top 12 Edible Flowers and Their Various Health Benefits

Edible flowers are often used as a colorful garnish for your plate, but these beauties have been used in traditional medicine for their nutritional value as well. In fact, edible flowers like lavender, dandelion and hibiscus have been consumed for thousands of years and serve as natural remedies for a range of health concerns.
GardeningPosted by
GreenMatters

How Coffee Grounds Can Boost Your Garden's Health

As it turns out, coffee isn’t just for waking yourself up in the morning, it’s also a time-tested tool for the backyard gardener. That caffeine boost can help improve garden soil and minimize waste at the same time. Some home gardeners are likely familiar with using coffee grounds as fertilizer, but might be wondering what other benefits coffee has for the home garden other than composting?