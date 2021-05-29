Cleveland Browns: 3 busts from 2020 that will flourish in 2021

Even though the Cleveland Browns ended a long playoff drought in 2020, they had some underperformers. These three will have redemption in 2021 though. The Cleveland Browns had their most successful season since 1994 last year, and with a ton of momentum coming into the 2021 season, many believe this could be the year. Even though winning a Super Bowl is a huge challenge, the pieces are in place for the organization to have a legitimate chance.