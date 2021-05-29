The number of ticks are increasing — and so are the diseases they carry

——— TICKS AND TICK-BORNE DISEASE PREVENTION. Ticks are small arachnids that feed on blood and have the potential to transmit and spread serious diseases to both people and pets. They are typically found in or along brushy, wooded, or grassy areas. Ticks need blood meals to develop into adults and specifically for adult females to subsequently produce eggs. Contrary to popular belief, ticks do not jump or fall onto hosts from above. Ticks find their hosts by a process called questing. They wait patiently with their front legs extended from the tip of a leaf or grass blade and when an unsuspecting host brushes against the plant, the tick grabs on with its claws and begins to crawl upward. Once a tick has found a host, it will find a spot to insert its mouthparts into the skin. The tick’s mouthparts securely anchor the tick in place while feeding. Ticks may feed and remain embedded for several days (7–10) if undisturbed. The longer the tick remains attached, the higher the risk it can potentially transmit pathogens if infected. Quick removal of any attached ticks (particularly within 24 hours) greatly reduces the chances for a tick to transmit disease.