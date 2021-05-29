Cancel
The number of ticks are increasing — and so are the diseases they carry

Columbia Daily Tribune
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith warmer weather and more activities outdoors and in nature, there's an ever-present danger around that experts say is becoming more plentiful. Ticks can cause at least 15 illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 50,865 documented cases of tick-borne diseases in the United States in 2019, an increase from 22,527 cases in 2004.

