Despite COVID, North Dakota’s non-commercial aviation sector speeds down the runway

Everyone knows Rugby, North Dakota is the geographical center of the continent, right?. When I was little, my great uncle would facetiously brag that his hometown was kind of a big deal. I mean, who would not have a bit of an ego if they were literally from smackdab in the center of a whole continent? My poor great uncle may roll over in his grave for me writing this, but, as it turns out, his beloved Rugby, North Dakota may not actually be what it claims to be - "The Geographical Center of North America."