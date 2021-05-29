Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

Despite COVID, North Dakota's non-commercial aviation sector speeds down the runway

By Sam Easter
Grand Forks Herald
 16 days ago

It's a promising time for North Dakota's aviation industry, with the number of airplane transactions — purchases, trade-ins and the like — absolutely soaring. Aviators say it's no surprise. A decade after the beginning of the oil boom, North Dakota has seen investments in airports all across the state, plus perennially strong flight training programs like those at UND. Now all those investments in the industry are taking off.

