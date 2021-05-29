Barabak: On California’s Central Coast, anti-Asian bias and the Big Lie
The Big Lie — the fiction that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud, costing President Donald Trump a second term — has spread like a cancer. In Phoenix, Republican state lawmakers caved to the GOP’s lunatic wing and approved a harebrained canvass of Maricopa County ballots. Emboldened Trump backers are now challenging election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. (Not that it will change anything.)www.mercurynews.com