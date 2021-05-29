Lee Bo Young And Jung Hyun Joon Go On A Casual Mother-Son Date In “Mine”
TvN’s “Mine” has released new stills of Lee Bo Young and Jung Hyun Joon ahead of the upcoming episode. “Mine” is a drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what is truly theirs. Lee Bo Young stars as Seo Hee Soo, a former top actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family Hyowon Group. Kim Seo Hyung stars as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant and well-born wife of the eldest son of Hyowon Group.www.soompi.com