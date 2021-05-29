Lee Bo Young And Jung Hyun Joon Go On A Casual Mother-Son Date In “Mine”

The winds of casting gods shifts and turns and this time it’s a great surprise. The female lead offer is officially out for the upcoming K-drama adaptation of revenge novel The Youngest Son of Sunyoung (The Chaebol’s Youngest Son) and the prize has been presented to K-actress Shin Hyun Bin. I’m dying here because she’s totally different in every way than the earlier name floated that is Suzy and actually gives off very similar vibes to male lead Song Joong Ki‘s last leading lady Jeon Yeo Bin in Vincenzo. It’s the smart, capable, cool, composed actress aura, and Shin Hyun Bin impresses in every drama I’ve seen of her. She’s actually coming back to the small screen twice in coming months already: in Hospital Playlist 2 and later opposite Go Hyun Jung in Someone Like You (A Person Who Looks Like You). I’m super jazzed if she accepts opposite Song Joong Ki for The Youngest Son which is scheduled for the first half of 2022.