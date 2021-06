The NASDAQ 100 did very little during trading on Friday, but that is probably not a huge surprise as traders headed into the weekend and thinking about summer holiday more than putting money to work. That being said, we are sitting just below the 14,000 level, an area that has been a bit of a barrier recently. We are not that far from the all-time highs, so it is worth noting that the hesitation also makes a bit of sense as people will be looking for some type of indication that we could go higher and a catalyst to make it happen.