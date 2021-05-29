25 Waterbodies to Check Out on Free Fishing Day

If you’d like to catch a fish in Utah’s beautiful outdoors but you don’t have a fishing license, Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity to give it a try. Free Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, June 12, and allows anyone to fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license. It makes for a great family activity and is the perfect time to introduce your kids to fishing (or your neighbors and friends!) and get them outdoors. It’s a great day not only for beginning anglers to give fishing a try, but is also a fun time for experienced anglers too.