Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

FTX Crypto Cup 5: Are we headed for a Carlsen-Nepo preview?

By Colin McGourty
chess24.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may get a World Championship match rehearsal, either in the final or the 3rd place match, after both Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi made it through to the FTX Crypto Cup semi-finals. Magnus took down Hikaru Nakamura after coming back from losing the first game on Day 2 of their quarterfinals to win a blitz playoff. Nepo also needed blitz to beat Fabiano Caruana and will now face Wesley So, who cruised to victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Magnus takes on Teimour Radjabov, who knocked out Anish Giri.

chess24.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tania Sachdev
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Person
Fabiano Caruana
Person
Peter Leko
Person
Anish Giri
Person
Hikaru Nakamura
Person
Ian Nepomniachtchi
Person
Wesley So
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Nepo#Mvl#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chess
News Break
Crypto
Place
Dubai
Related
Sportschessbase.com

Daniel King: Carlsen vs So - The best game of the FTX Crypto Cup final

6/4/2021 – The final of the FTX Crypto Cup, which ended on Monday, could hardly have been more exciting, as Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So fought a thrilling duel that Carlsen only won with a victory in the eleventh and final encounter, the Armageddon game. The stakes were high for both sides and Carlsen and So made a few more or less serious mistakes and allowed themselves some unpleasantly short draws, but all in all the level of the match was still high. Daniel King took a closer look at the "best game" of the final. | Photos: Lennart Ootes.
Sportschess24.com

Magnus Carlsen plays the 2021 World Cup

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen will play the FIDE World Cup that starts in Sochi, Russia on July 12th, though as one of the Top 50 seeds he’ll join from Round 2 on July 15th. Magnus last played in the 2017 World Cup, when he overpressed and got knocked out by Bu Xiangzhi in Round 3. Although Ian Nepomniachtchi and Wesley So have declined invitations the rest of the world Top 10, including world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana, defending champion Teimour Radjabov and losing finalist Ding Liren, are all set to play.
Sportschess24.com

Superbet Chess Classic 8: Shakh on the brink

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will at least share 1st place in the Superbet Chess Classic after taking an instant draw against Anish Giri in Round 8, while a draw in the final round would guarantee him sole first place. The players who can catch him are Wesley So, Alexander Grischuk and Levon Aronian, who are all a point back after Levon picked up the only win of the penultimate round, against Bogdan-Daniel Deac. So-MVL was a theoretical battle, Grischuk-Caruana was time-trouble mayhem, while Radjabov-Lupulescu saw Teimour dragged, at least briefly, into a fight.
SportsTVOvermind

Watch Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen’s Insane Memory Being Tested

How much do you really know about chess? Some of us might know how to play the game, meaning we know how each piece moves, the fact that it is a game of strategy, and even memory, but when it comes to moving one space to another and calling out which square a piece begins and then lands on, and realizing that a piece has been taken off the board or a certain move has been set up, quite a few people are hopelessly lost. Chess isn’t a complicated game in terms of being able to figure out the dynamics of the board, but getting deeper into the strategies, the different styles of play, and the overwhelming amount of intellect that some of the players possess, is just staggering at times. It’s even more impressive when world chess champion Magnus Carlsen is quizzed by chess Grandmaster David Howell on which game is which by moving the pieces around the board to jog Magnus’ memory. Let’s be fair here, some sports fans can remember certain games down to the date, the players, the singular moments that made a game great, the weather, and even the attendance of certain games, so it’s not too hard to think that a world champion would be able to recall certain games from memory, especially if they carried any significance. Seriously, I couldn’t tell you the second play of the Superbowl in 2013, though I definitely remember the first. But the type of memory this takes is insane since it requires a person to be so attuned to the game that it borders on obsession. Being able to play the game as well as Magnus and David do is impressive enough, but being able to remember some of the more important games in history is even more so since it means that their minds are steel traps that don’t forget anything.
Sportschess24.com

Gelfand Challenge Day 3: Keymer leads race

German GM Vincent Keymer took clear lead of the world’s next-generation talent Saturday, scoring 5/5 in a wildly decisive penultimate day of the Gelfand Challenge. The 16-year-old’s run was part of one stretch of action in the rapid 10+5 event that saw just three draws across 40 games, including Saturday’s penultimate Round 14 that produced decisions in all 10 games. Keymer has 12/15 and a headstart in Sunday’s four-game sprint to the finish line, chased by India GM Praggnanandhaa a half point behind, and American IM Christopher Yoo in clear third after a four-win Saturday himself.
Technologytucsonpost.com

Chess.com committed to ensure games played fairly: Daniel

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Daniel Rensch, the Chief Chess Officer for Chess.com, has said the governing body remains "committed" to ensure all games played on site are fairly contested. His remarks came after Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's account was banned for using unfair methods in a charity match against...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Billionaire admits cheating to beat Indian chess champ

A young Indian billionaire has admitted to cheating in a shock win over five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand, saying it was for "fun and charity". Anand won his first world title aged 30, and enjoyed great rivalries with the likes of Russian champions Gary Kasparov, Vladimir Kramnik and Soviet-born Israeli Boris Gelfand. fk/stu/ssy/je