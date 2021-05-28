FTX Crypto Cup 5: Are we headed for a Carlsen-Nepo preview?

How much do you really know about chess? Some of us might know how to play the game, meaning we know how each piece moves, the fact that it is a game of strategy, and even memory, but when it comes to moving one space to another and calling out which square a piece begins and then lands on, and realizing that a piece has been taken off the board or a certain move has been set up, quite a few people are hopelessly lost. Chess isn’t a complicated game in terms of being able to figure out the dynamics of the board, but getting deeper into the strategies, the different styles of play, and the overwhelming amount of intellect that some of the players possess, is just staggering at times. It’s even more impressive when world chess champion Magnus Carlsen is quizzed by chess Grandmaster David Howell on which game is which by moving the pieces around the board to jog Magnus’ memory. Let’s be fair here, some sports fans can remember certain games down to the date, the players, the singular moments that made a game great, the weather, and even the attendance of certain games, so it’s not too hard to think that a world champion would be able to recall certain games from memory, especially if they carried any significance. Seriously, I couldn’t tell you the second play of the Superbowl in 2013, though I definitely remember the first. But the type of memory this takes is insane since it requires a person to be so attuned to the game that it borders on obsession. Being able to play the game as well as Magnus and David do is impressive enough, but being able to remember some of the more important games in history is even more so since it means that their minds are steel traps that don’t forget anything.