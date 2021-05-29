Calendar: Perennials for the shade

It’s frustrating to design a new flowerbed around your favorite perennial flowers, like delphiniums, Shasta daisies, and pincushion flower, only to see them peter out after three or four years. Here you have a list of perennial flowers notorious for their longevity. These are the bloomers you see in old neighborhoods, planted when the homes were first built and still blooming decades later. Plant these in June, and use the money you save in subsequent growing seasons for lush hanging baskets and container gardens. Here are the ‘Top 12’ perennials that live the longest you’ll find at Watters Garden Center, or references to buy them online.