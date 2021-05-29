Chambliss humbled, excited to return to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the fondest memories for Sharif Chambliss during his Wisconsin career came early during his senior season. Also a former star at Penn State, Chambliss, a native of Racine, transferred back home to play for the Badgers after three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Coming off a torn ACL suffered during his sit-out year in 2003-04, Chambliss was chosen as a team captain on the 04-05 squad that would end up winning 25 games, finishing in the top 20, and reaching the Elite Eight, falling in a hard fought contest to eventual national champion North Carolina.247sports.com