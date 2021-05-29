Chambliss humbled, excited to return to Wisconsin

Max Christie is looking to get bigger. His target weight is 200 pounds — “a solid 200, not a fluttering 200” — and in mid-June, he’s about 10 pounds away. Christie is preparing himself for life in the Big Ten, which, on most nights, is more barfight than ballet. He’s not alone in that sense, with fellow freshman Jaden Akins already on campus with him and Pierre Brooks II on the way, not to mention dozens of newcomers at the other 13 conference schools going through the same process.