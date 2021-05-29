Curtain Calls: In-person theater returning to Orinda this August
It’s beginning to feel a lot like normal as theater companies look to the return of in-person performances. I’m very excited to attend San Francisco Playhouse’s “Hold These Truths” at their Union Square-area theater in early June. It will be socially distanced with masks required but in a real theater with other people and performers on the stage. I must admit that as fine as some of the Zoom and streamed theater I’ve seen has been during the pandemic, I need that in-person connection. As a performer, it’s also been disconcerting doing a comedic piece on Zoom with no audience reaction.www.eastbaytimes.com