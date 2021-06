The Goats will soon make their way to the Summit City. Fort Wayne FC announced Sunday that Liga MX stalwart Chivas will travel north to face the expansion club on Friday, June 25, at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field. Founded in 1906, Chivas, officially known as Club Deportivo Guadalajara, will send its U20 reserve squad to face Fort Wayne. Tickets for the international friendly go on sale Monday at noon at www.fortwaynefc.com, with fans purchasing online saving 20 percent off the full-price rate of $20 for adults and $10 for children on game day at the gate. Kickoff on June 25 is set for 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.