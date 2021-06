Formula 1 is exploring the possibility of two races in the U.S. this year, but the topic of one of those being at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has yet to be discussed. Following the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, RACER understands that one of the potential options that is being explored involves two races at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. That would involve further movement of the calendar and there is also the possibility of rescheduling China or Turkey in October, but should there be two events in the U.S., then the only other venue that can host a race is Indianapolis.